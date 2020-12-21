Michigan adds 4,500 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan added 4,500 new coronavirus cases over the weekend with 71 new deaths.

That’s down by half of the weekend cases from a month ago when the state was adding nearly 10,000 cases over a weekend.

McLaren Health Plan to extend no cost share COVID-19 testing and treatment

McLaren Health Plan announced today it is extending its coverage – with no cost share to members – for services related to COVID-19 through March 2021. This includes virtual visits (including those for behavioral health services), testing and treatment.

“As we continue to monitor the trends of the coronavirus pandemic, we want to assure our members, providers, agents, employers and employees that their health and safety remain our top priority,” said Nancy Jenkins, president and CEO of McLaren Health Plan. “It’s important for our members to get the care they need at a cost they can afford and to keep everyone informed of benefit changes as decisions are made.”

Michigan House approves COVID relief funding, Speaker calls out Governor

Republican leadership in the Michigan House announced today they’ve given final approval to a supplemental budget bill to provide COVID-related relief to Michigan residents.

According to Gideon DAssandro, Press Secrarary for Speaker of the house Lee Chatfield, the bill includes $64 million in small business survival relief, $220 million to extend unemployment benefits, $45 million in direct payments to workers who have been impacted by the virus, $75 million for hospitals and healthcare workers, $22 million for increased testing, and $57 million for vaccine distribution.

CVS Health begins administering COVID-19 vaccines in long-term care facilities

On Dec. 21, CVS Health formally launched its COVID-19 vaccination program for long-term care facilities. CVS says these residents have been disproportionality impacted by the pandemic.

CVS Pharmacy teams will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in facilities across 12 states this week, and the company expects to vaccinate up to four million residents and staff at over 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country.