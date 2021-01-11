Michigan adds 4,536 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported 4,356 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend with 47 additional deaths.

The statewide death toll is 13,401 and the state case total is 523,618.

The health department is reporting 415,079 cases have been reported as recovered from the coronavirus in Michigan as of Jan. 8.

Pandemic keeps city businesses closed in Lansing

Mayor Andy Schor today signed Executive Order 2021-01 stating that Lansing City Hall and City-owned buildings will remain closed to the public until further notice, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. City Hall and City buildings will remain accessible to the public by appointment only.



“The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Ingham County continues to be a concern and restricting the number of people in City facilities will help keep both our City employees and residents healthy,” said Mayor Schor. “We are monitoring the situation closely and working with the Ingham County Health Department to determine when City facilities can safely reopen.”



Executive Order 2021-01 can be read in its entirety at www.lansingmi.gov/news.

More than 12,000 COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled but demand exceeds availability

In just five days, more than 12,000 people have scheduled appointments to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from the Ingham County Health Department (ICHD), but thousands more are still waiting for the chance to schedule an appointment despite their eligibility because vaccine supply is limited.

People age 70 and older account for most of the newly scheduled appointments followed by teachers and staff working in pre-kindergarten through high school and child care workers. Health care workers were previously vaccinated with 3,057 getting the vaccine from ICHD between December 21 and January 6. These groups represent the 1A and parts of the 1B prioritization groups set by the State of Michigan. Michigan announced the opening of the 1B group on Wednesday.

Washing your nose can stop the spread of COVID

When it comes to COVID 19 hygiene, you know you’re supposed to wash your hands. But have you thought about washing your nose? Nate Jones certainly has. He is the president of Utah Based Hygiene company, XLEAR. I recently sat down with him for an extended Jessop’s Journal interview. You can see the entire interview by CLICKING HERE. This story is an excerpt of that interview.