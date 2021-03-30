Michigan adds 5,177 new daily cases

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan added 5,177 new daily cases today, another high amid a wave of rising coronavirus cases across the state.
The state reported 48 COVID-19 related deaths, of which 20 were identified in a vital records review.
Michigan has now confirmed a total of 665,948 cases of coronavirus since the started of the pandemic last March.
The death toll is now 5,177.
The newest rise in cases is still lower than the mid-November peak and state health officials are still urging caution and reinforcing health guidelines such as washing hands, wearing a mask and social distancing.
As of yesterday, the state health department reported more than 4 million COVID-19 vaccinations had been administered.
Few counties show a high vaccination rate, while most counties in Michigan are averaging in the “moderate” range for vaccination.