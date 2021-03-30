Michigan adds 5,177 new daily cases

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan added 5,177 new daily cases today, another high amid a wave of rising coronavirus cases across the state.

The state reported 48 COVID-19 related deaths, of which 20 were identified in a vital records review.

Michigan has now confirmed a total of 665,948 cases of coronavirus since the started of the pandemic last March.

The death toll is now 5,177.

The newest rise in cases is still lower than the mid-November peak and state health officials are still urging caution and reinforcing health guidelines such as washing hands, wearing a mask and social distancing.

We are seeing concerning rises in COVID-19 cases across the state. Everyone please continue to #MaskUp, wash hands, socially distance, and get your vaccine when it becomes available. — Joneigh Khaldun MD MPH (@MDHHS_CME) March 29, 2021

As of yesterday, the state health department reported more than 4 million COVID-19 vaccinations had been administered.

As of today, Michigan has administered more than 4,000,000 COVID-19 vaccinations. Let’s keep up the momentum, Michigan! Get your COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it’s available to you so we can end the pandemic. Find yours at https://t.co/upC1OyOnIh. #MIDoseofHope pic.twitter.com/EtTAMKwg1l — Michigan HHS Dept (@MichiganHHS) March 29, 2021

Few counties show a high vaccination rate, while most counties in Michigan are averaging in the “moderate” range for vaccination.