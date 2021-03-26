Michigan adds 5,030 daily COVID-19 cases

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan today added 5030 new coronavirus cases and 20 deaths, marking another day the state logs more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases in one single day.

The rising cases come amid vaccine distribution across the state, showing that young people are getting hospitalized for COVID-19 at a higher rate than they were at previous points in the pandemic.

The AP’s David Eggert reports, “over the past two weeks, Michigan’s seven-day average of new cases per day has increased 122% — the largest change in the U.S. — rising to 3,753 from 1,687, the biggest jump in raw figures, too. The state’s seven-day per-capita case rate is third-highest, behind New York and New Jersey. Michigan reported more than 5,200 new cases Thursday, the most in over three months. The death rate has been steady.”

Across the state, the governor has made no plans to tighten coronavirus restrictions.

She said to the Michigan Chronicle at an event that this surge is not like the previous surges we saw in fall and spring due to the vaccine.

She said that Michigan has vaccinated almost two-thirds of people 65 years of age and older and hospitalizations have been higher recently, but are still less than the December peak.

Today, the NCAA announced that the University of Michigan’s ice hockey team can’t compete in the 2021 NCAA championship because of positive COVID-19 cases among the players.

The game will be ruled a no-contest and Minnesota Duluth will advance to the next round of competition, according to associate athletic director, Kurt Svoboda in a U-M press release.

In other state news, Michigan will soon require regular testing of all teen athletes amid outbreaks that occurred after a month-long ban on contact sports was lifted. About 100 teams are sitting out the boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournaments.