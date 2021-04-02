Michigan adds 5,400+ new daily COVID-19 cases

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan today reported 5498 new cases and 20 deaths due to COVID-19.

The announcement comes as Michigan ranks no.1 for COVID-19 in the U.S.

Specifically, Jackson County has the highest COVID-19 case rate per capita in the country.

Jackson County Health Department officials said Thursday that the department has been so overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, that the department can no longer maintain its normal contact tracing process.

As a result, not everyone who’s known to have been in contact with a positive COVID-19 person may be notified.

They will only be moving forward with case investigations and contact tracing in nursing homes, hospitals, schools, and other large high-risk gatherings.

Because fewer people will be notified of their exposure, the Jackson Health Department is urging people to continue practicing social distancing and mask-wearing.

As people are returning from spring break, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) are urging Michiganders to get tested for COVID-19.

Students and families traveling across Michigan, to other states or out of the country risk being exposed to and carrying COVID-19 with them. As a result, this could fuel outbreaks within their households and the communities where they live or visit.

In efforts to make testing easier for travelers, the state is offering 37 pop-up sites located throughout Michigan as part of the special testing program. Find a testing site near you here. *Note that these are pop-up sites and only available during the specified hours.

In statewide news, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced it’s extending an eviction moratorium that may protect tenants from eviction, late fees, and utility shutoffs due to non-payment.

The extension is effective now through June 30, 2021.

If qualified, tenants must fill out an eviction protection declaration form and provide it to their landlord.

Tenants should be aware that back rent, along with other potential late charges, may be assessed by landlords once the moratorium is lifted. More information can be found on the CDC website.

For more information about the moratorium, click here.