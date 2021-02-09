Michigan adds 563 new COVID-19 cases today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today added 563 new cases and deaths due to COVID-19.

The state reported 60 deaths due to COVID-19 today and 31 of those deaths were identified in a vital records review.

The number of new coronavirus outbreaks in healthcare settings is at its highest point since December 14, according to the state health department’s most recent outbreak reporting data.

State health officials define health care settings as those that include inpatient and outpatient services, dental practices, dialysis and etcetera.

State health officials recorded 14 new coronavirus outbreaks in healthcare settings in the last week. The last time the number of new outbreaks was this high was Dec. 14 with 15 new COVID-19 outbreaks.

Of last week’s 14 new outbreaks in healthcare settings, 57% were found in region 2N, which includes Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties.

Read more about these outbreaks here.

In local pandemic relief relate news, residents anxious about rental assistance can take a sigh of relief.

Rental assistance is coming to Lansing residents affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said Monday the city is expected to receive approximately $27,278,000 in federal money for emergency rental assistance.

The assistance will aid Lansing residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City will receive the funding from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSDHA) once legislative approval is granted from the Legislature and the Governor.

Another burden that was lifted off the shoulders of some Michiganders today was the announcement that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network will continue to waive cost sharing for members who are diagnosed and treated for COVID-19 through Sept. 30, 2021.

This extension of a temporary benefit ensures members will not pay out-of-pocket costs – copays, deductibles, or coinsurance – for the medical care associated with COVID-19. The temporary waiver applies to all commercial and Medicare Advantage plans offered by Blue Cross and Blue Care Network.

Vaccine update:

Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Major General Paul Rogers visited the Michigan State University (MSU) Pavilion to observe its ongoing vaccination efforts for area residents.

“It’s an honor to witness firsthand the heroic work of our frontline health care workers and the men and women of our Michigan National Guard, who are working non-stop to administer the safe and effective vaccine to Michiganders across the state,” said Governor Whitmer.

Whitmer has a goal of administering 50,000 vaccines everyday during this distribution period.

Two-thirds of Michigan school employees are either vaccinated or in the process of being vaccinated against COVID-19, according to an online survey of MEA members.

Another third of the more than 22,500 respondents are waiting to get their first shot, with about 90% of educators overall wanting to receive the vaccine.

Half of those surveyed (50.0%) have received their first shot, with another 6.7% scheduled to do so. Another 6.4% have received both doses of the vaccine, with another 36.9% not yet vaccinated or scheduled to do so.

Of that group, the vast majority want the vaccine – as part of the full survey sample, just 6.9% of school employees responding do not plan to get the vaccine, with another 6.3% unsure