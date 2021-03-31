Michigan adds 6,311 new COVID-19 cases as state sees another wave

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan today added more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases with 10 related deaths today.

Over the past week, the 7-day moving average of cases is 5,462, which is a 127 percent increase from two weeks before.

A highly concentrated number of new cases come out of two western Michigan counties, Ottawa and Kent Counties and three Metro Detroit Area counties, Wayne, Oakland and Macomb, according to the Michigan COVID-19 dashboard.

Michigan is seeing a surge in new cases in the 20-29 year-old age group, according to state data. That age group is followed by 30-39 year-olds and 40-49 year-olds.

Today, Governor Whitmer announced Michigan’s daily COVID-19 vaccination goal is 100,000 shots per day.

“These new, higher vaccine targets are a testament to what we can do together, and we need to meet them so we can keep rebuilding our economy,” the Democratic governor said in a statement.