Michigan adds 7,500+ more COVID-19 cases, fourth in nation with most COVID-19 hospitalizations

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported 7,592 new COVID-19 cases and 134 deaths as the state’s public health system is becoming overwhelmed.

Michigan ranks fourth in the nation for most COVID-19 patients behind Texas, Illinois and California.

Today, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive for the state health department said Michigan hospitals are at 79% capacity.

“We are still seeing an exponential rise in cases,” Dr. Khaldun said.

The state ranges from 418 cases per million people in Traverse City region to 934 cases per million in the Grand Rapids Region.

Test positivity rates range from 9% in the Traverse City Region to 16% in the Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo regions

“Every region is seeing alarming test positivity rates,” Dr. Khaldun said.

On Wednesday, Michigan’s top epidemiologist, Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo said data from last week ranks Michigan sixth in the nation for the highest number of COVID-19 cases. The state ranks fifth in the nation for the number of deaths linked to the virus.

Every county in Michigan is now seeing more than 150 average daily new cases per million people.

Anne Barna, Public Information Officer for the Barry- Eaton Health Department, said her department is now seeing cases increase by more than 10 times compared to September.

“Unfortunately in Barry and Eaton counties we’ve been seeing similar patterns to what we’re seeing in Michigan and across the country,” Barna said. “So at the beginning of September we were getting anywhere from 5-10. 15 cases would be a lot for our two counties. And now we’re seeing over 100 cases a day,” she said.

Across the state, outbreaks have been occurring predominantly in K-12 school settings and long-term care facilities.

Dr. Callo reported the number of outbreaks is up by 32% from the previous week and the state is now seeing the highest number of new outbreaks since the beginning of COVID-19 tracking.

With the holidays around the corner, many people will be taking to the skies to visit loved ones.

If you are traveling to any of the following states for the holidays this year, you’ll need to take a COVID-19 test.

***This information is subject to change. When traveling, still check with local officials on COVID-19 guidelines.

Alaska: All people traveling to Alaska must arrive with proof of a qualifying negative COVID-19 test. In addition to the negative test, travelers must also submit a travel declaration and a self-isolation plan.

Connecticut: People traveling to Connecticut who are coming from a state (other than New York, New Jersey, or Rhode Island) with a higher than 10% test positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average are required to self-quarantine upon arrival. Travelers may also have proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours prior to arriving in Connecticut instead of quarantining.

Hawaii: When travelers arrive in Hawaii, they must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test that was administered by an approved testing partner. Visitors must also create a Safe Travels account before traveling to the state.COVID-19 safety for college kids returning home for Thanksgiving

Illinois: While Illinois as a state does not have travel restrictions, the city of Chicago does. Those traveling from a ‘Red’ state (Utah, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, or Indiana) must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to the city–regardless of a negative COVID-19 test or not. Visitors coming from an ‘Orange’ state (all other states except for Vermont and Maine) have the option to quarantine for 14 days or have proof of a negative test result upon arrival to the city.

Kentucky: Officials in Kentucky have issued a travel advisory with the recommendation of a 14-day self-quarantine for travelers who went to any of the states reporting a positive testing rate equal to or greater than 15%.

Maine: People coming from out of state (except Vermont and New Hampshire) must have proof of a negative COVID test that was taken no longer than 72 hours prior to the traveler’s arrival to Maine. A certificate of compliance form must also be completed to enter the state.

Massachusetts: People traveling to Massachusetts must complete a Massachusetts travel form and either quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test that has been administered up to 72 hours prior to the person’s arrival in the state.

New Hampshire: Those traveling from outside of New England, who are visiting are asked to self-quarantine for two weeks. If the person is asymptomatic and has a negative PCR test on or after day seven of quarantining, they may shorten or end their quarantine.

New Jersey: While a test is not required to enter the state, the state’s website says that a self-quarantine for out of state people is expected by saying, ‘The (14-day) self-quarantine is voluntary, but compliance is expected.”

New Mexico: New Mexico used to allow out of state visitors to show proof of a negative COVID test but due to the ‘alarming spread of COVID-19’, New Mexico officials are asking visitors to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

New York: For travelers coming to New York who have been out of the state for longer than 24-hours, they must have a negative test within three days before arriving in New York. The traveler must then quarantine in New York for three days. On the fourth day, visitors must obtain an additional negative test before they can leave their quarantine.

Ohio: Those traveling to Ohio who come from a state reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.Alternative dinner ideas for Thanksgiving

Oregon: While a test is not required to enter the state, a 14-day self-quarantine is included in the state’s travel advisory.

Pennsylvania: Travelers coming from another state must present a negative COVID test that was taken within 72 hours of arriving to the state.

Rhode Island: People visiting Rhode Island must have proof of a negative COVID test if they are coming from a state with greater than a 5% positivity rate.

Vermont: Vermont is requiring any travelers coming to their state to quarantine for 14 days.

Washington D.C.: For people traveling from states with more than 10 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, they must get receive a negative COVID test 72 hours before traveling to D.C. If a visitor stays for more than three days, they are required to get another COVID test. This excludes people coming from Virginia or Maryland.

Washington: The state’s governor issued a travel advisory recommending a 14-day quarantine for out of state travelers entering the state.

National update:

The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid rose last week to 742,000, the first increase in five weeks and a sign that the resurgent viral outbreak is likely slowing the economy and forcing more companies to cut jobs.

The Labor Department’s report Thursday showed that applications for benefits rose from 711,000 in the previous week. Claims had soared to 6.9 million in March when the pandemic first intensified. Before the pandemic, applications typically hovered about 225,000 a week.