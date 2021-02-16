Michigan adds 775 COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan today added 775 new cases and 19 deaths due to COVID-19.

The daily case total has been decreasing steadily over the past month.

WATCH: New COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities at lowest point since November

New COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities and nursing homes are at their lowest point since November of last year with 26 new outbreaks documented.

Almost one-third of those new outbreaks in nursing homes were found in region 2n, which include Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties.

It also happens to be the area where almost 50% of all new outbreaks in manufacturing and construction and office settings were documented in the past week.

Lastly, Region 2n is where more than half of all new COVID-19 outbreaks in healthcare settings were documented in the past week.https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/zCuQT/1/#?secret=cDvXRiry4c

COVID-19 cases across the U.S. have been declining, A trend also happening here in Michigan.

With the decrease in the number of cases, Michigan this past week saw a drop in the number of new COVID-19 outbreaks not only in nursing homes but also in K-12 School settings.

On February 8, the state reported 29 new COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 school settings. Today, the state reported 17 new COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 school settings, a decrease of 12 outbreaks.

Canceled COVID-19 vaccine appointments to be rescheduled over next three days

Due to inclement weather, the Ingham County Health Department canceled its mass vaccination clinic for February 16.

Those who had appointments will be rescheduled over the next three days via telephone or email.

Everyone who had an appointment on February 16 will be rescheduled sometime this week. Vaccine doses are secure for those who had a scheduled appointment.

“No one should worry that they will need to reenter the queue for the vaccine due today’s cancellation,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “Vaccine doses are secure for those who had an appointment today. Everyone scheduled will receive an email or telephone call to reschedule.”

Henry Ford Tops 100,000 vaccine doses administered

Henry Ford Health has distributed 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations and the number of new cases at Henry Ford Health System hospitals are at their lowest level in more than 4 months.

While hospitalizations and cases are down, Henry Ford leaders continue to encourage wearing masks, social distancing and other precautions to keep the virus under control.

CDC gives guidance on using pain relievers like Motrin, Tylenol with COVID-19 vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people not to take pain relievers like Tylenol or Motrin before getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

Sometimes, people will take pain medication in anticipation of discomfort before an injection, but that is not recommended for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.

Researchers say they don’t have the information right now on the impact of such medications — called NSAIDs, or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs — on the COVID-19 vaccine-induced antibody response.

“Antipyretic or analgesic medications (e.g., acetaminophen, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) can be taken for the treatment of post-vaccination local or systemic symptoms, if medically appropriate,” the CDC stated. “However, routine prophylactic administration of these medications for the purpose of preventing post-vaccination symptoms is not currently recommended, because information on the impact of such use on mRNA COVID-19 vaccine-induced antibody responses is not available at this time.”