Michigan adds 8 COVID-19 deaths from over the weekend as daily cases drop

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Coronavirus cases are dropping across the country, and that includes right here in Michigan.

Today, state health officials reported 1,265 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend with eight deaths.

Michigan has been seeing a daily case total of less than 2,000 daily for about 2.5 weeks now.

This is a line chart showing the total number of new COVID-19 cases reported daily in Michigan since the start of the pandemic. The line graph was last updated February 15, 2021 at 6:45 a.m. EST.

The cumulative total number of recovered COVID-19 Cases as of Feb. 12 was: 517,991 out of a total of Michigan’s 574,224 confirmed COVID-19 cases. That means 90% of the state’s coronavirus cases have recovered from the disease.

As the numbers have been getting better, athletes and restaurant owners have been back to doing what they love.

On February 4, indoor contact sports such as basketball were permitted to resume through with the drop in daily coronavirus cases.

The state’s chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khalun said Michigan could resume indoor contact sports because of the progress Michigan has been making in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

“Michiganders are doing their part by wearing masks, avoiding gatherings, and socially distancing and because we continue to see our metrics trending in the right direction we can move forward with allowing contact sports practices and competions with specific public health measures in place like masks and testing,” Khaldun said.

While indoor sports have resumed, there are some restrictions, which include wearing a mask, disinfecting equipment, not sharing equipment and isolating from others if symptoms or exposure to COVID-19 becomes known.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (URL: bit.ly/2LsSbEO) outlines sports for which face

mask-wearing is not recommended, because the face mask could get caught on objects,

impair vision, or become a choking hazard.

Those sports include competitive cheerleading/tumbling/stunting/flying; gymnastics; wrestling or because a face mask would become saturated with water, such as swimming; diving; water polo; other water sports.

As athletes returned to the courts, restaurant owners opened up their business to indoor dining, as of February 1.

Just like indoor, contact sports, there are restrictions to re-opening.

There is a 25 percent capacity limit and tables must be six feet apart with a maximum of six people at each table and restaurants can only stay open until 10 p.m.



Dining establishments will also be required to take down people’s names and phone numbers for contact tracing purposes.

For more info surrounding COVID-19, visit https://www.wlns.com/news/health/coronavirus/