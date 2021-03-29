Michigan adds 8,202 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan added more than 8,000 new coronavirus cases from over the weekend with eight related deaths.

The AP reports 2144 COVID-19 hospitalizations of adults in the past week, which is three times what it was four and a half weeks ago.

The current hospitalizations are at about 55% from the late-November peak. The AP reports people being hospitalized are younger.

The 7-day positivity rate is above 12%, which is above the 5.0% threshold recommended by the World Health Organization who said a state should maintain a positivity level of 5% for at least two weeks before governments consider reopening.

On Monday, officials reported 2.6 million residents in the state have been vaccinated out of Michigan’s 8 million population of adults 16 and older.

Counties with the highest vaccination rates include Presque Isle (50%), Grand Traverse (45%), Schoolcraft (44.65%) and Ontonagan (44%) counties.