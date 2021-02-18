Michigan adds 888 COVID-19 cases

File image of the coronavirus.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan today added 888 new COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths due to coronavirus.

Of the 85 deaths, 72 were identified in a vital records review.

Coronavirus cases in Michigan have been declining.

The case rate is at 113 cases per million, which is down 85% from the Mid-November peak.

About 3.9% of the tests are coming back positive and that percentage continues to drop.

About 5.2% of hospital beds are being used for COVID patients, which is down 79% from the late fall peak.

Active outbreaks are also down 7% from the previous week.

Chief Medical Executive for MDHHS, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said “these are encouraging trends moving in right direction.”

Dr. Khaldun advises everyone to continue to keep close eyes on the B117 variant.

Currently, there are 157 new cases of B117 across 12 counties in Michigan.

Dr. Khaldun said a proactive public health response including isolation, quarantining, testing, social distancing and mask wearing can all help to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and its new variant.