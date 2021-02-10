Michigan adds 915 new COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported 915 new cases and 12 deaths due to COVID-19.

As of midnight Tuesday, Sparrow had distributed 36,714 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, about 99% of what Sparrow has received.

Sparrow will schedule clinics based on the weekly allotment we receive. The Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services Site is located at 3131 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing.

There will be no charge to the public for the vaccine. All administrative costs, for staffing and supplies, will be billed to insurance. Patients will not be billed for any balance not covered by insurance and those without insurance will not be charged.

On Tuesday, 1,687 vaccines were given at Sparrow. In all, 64 percent of Sparrow caregivers have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 5,075 are fully vaccinated (both doses).

About 1 in 3 Americans say they definitely or probably won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new poll that some experts say is discouraging news if the U.S. hopes to achieve herd immunity and vanquish the outbreak.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that while 67% of Americans plan to get vaccinated or have already done so, 15% are certain they won’t and 17% say probably not. Many expressed doubts about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.

Older adults in Michigan experiencing challenges finding COVID-19 vaccine information online will now have an easier time through a new partnership between the state health department and an education technology company.

That new company, GetSetUp and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Aging & Adult Services Agency are offering a series of sessions to walk older Michiganders through the Michigan COVID-19 vaccine website.

The goal is to help them find their local health department to register online for a vaccine appointment or to be added to the waitlist.

“Older adults have faced various challenges in accessing COVID-19 vaccinations. We want to make it easier for individuals who have access to the internet to sign up online to receive a vaccine,” said Dr. Alexis Travis, senior deputy director of the Aging & Adult Services Agency. “Our partnership with GetSetUp is one way we are removing barriers and ensuring access to reliable and accurate information.”

The state’s chief medical executive announced on Twitter she has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve on the White House COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force.

The Task Force will address a variety of recommendations to help inform the COVID-19 response and recovery.