Michigan adds about 1,500 new COVID-19 cases

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan today added 1486 new cases and deaths 10 due to COVID-19.

Local COVID-19 news

MSU plans 75% in-person classes for fall 2021

MSU plans to have 75% of undergrad classes in person in fall 2021.

Classes will be offered in multiple scenarios — in person, hybrid and some still online, especially those that would traditionally fill large lecture halls.

In a letter to faculty, staff and students, President Samuel Stanley Jr. wrote the following guidelines will be put in place for fall 2021:

We will offer a residence hall experience to first-year students and as many other students as possible while still providing a safe living space.

MSU Athletics is planning for fall events with spectators again, although we’ll be following state requirements and guidelines that will be in place at that time regarding attendance.

The Wharton Center and Broad Art Museum are planning events this fall.

Community-based activities will be permitted in alignment with local and state requirements and guidelines.

Jackson County: New groups added to COVID vaccine access effective March 8

The Jackson County Health Department reported it had distributed approximately 40,978 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine as of March 3.

That’s according to the COVID Vaccine Dashboard in Jackson County.

The State of Michigan has added new categories of people who will be eligible for the vaccine. Beginning Monday, March 8, 2021, the following will be eligible to sign up for a vaccine.