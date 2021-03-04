Michigan adds about 1,500 new COVID-19 cases

When will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan today added 1526 new COVID-19 cases with 37 deaths.

The deaths include 29 that were identified in a vital records review of death certificates.

Obesity ‘second greatest predictor’ of hospitalization for COVID-19, report says

Obese individuals may be at a greater risk of severe COVID-19 complications, according to a new report released by The World Obesity Federation.

The report links obesity with a series of health complications related to COVID-19. It found that increased bodyweight “is the second greatest predictor of hospitalization and a high risk of death for people suffering from COVID-19.”

Only age ranks as a higher risk factor.

Covid-19 vaccine causes swelling picked up on mammograms

Ochsner Health Radiologist Dr. Quentin Alleva says physicians nationwide have noticed the COVID-19 vaccine can cause swollen lymph nodes that mammograms are picking up.

In non pandemic times this would set off alarms for a sign of breast cancer. “I started noticing it myself right around the time the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered back in the middle of December,” Dr. Alleva said.

Physicians are now realizing the COVID-19 vaccine is setting off an immune response within the body that causes swelling. “Once we started figuring that out we started seeing correlation between swelling and the vaccine, when we were much more aware of it we felt more at ease,” Dr. Alleva said.

When will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines?

It depends on the child’s age, but some teenagers could be rolling up their sleeves before too long.

The Pfizer vaccine already is cleared for use starting at age 16. That means some high schoolers could get in line for those shots whenever they become eligible in their area, either because of a medical condition or once availability opens up.

Pfizer and Moderna both have completed enrollment for studies of children ages 12 and older, and expect to release the data over the summer. If regulators clear the results, younger teens likewise could start getting vaccinated once supply allows. The Moderna vaccine is currently cleared for people 18 and older.