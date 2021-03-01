Michigan adds about 1,600 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The state health department is reporting 92% of the total number of coronavirus cases reported in Michigan have recovered.

On Saturday, the state reported 541,248 cases had recovered out of a total 587,581 documented cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Today, officials reported 1,569 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday and Sunday combined with 12 total deaths.

The COVID-19 case total continues to drop in Michigan, and so does tests.

At a live press briefing for COVID-19 updates, the state’s chief medical executive noted the encouraging downward trend of COVID-19 positivity rates but said she is concerned about the drop in the number of COVID-19 tests.

The concern came as Michigan today reported 1245 new daily COVID-19 cases with 9 deaths.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said Michigan is averaging 35,000 tests per day compared with an average 60,000 tests per day back in November.

Due to this drop in number of tests, Dr. Khaldun is advising everyone who needs a test, has any symptoms or has come in contact with anyone who’s had COVID-19 to get a test.

