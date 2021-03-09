Michigan adds almost 1,000 new COVID-19 cases today

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials reported 954 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in Michigan today.

The deaths announced today includes 8 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

New COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan childcare, youth programs skyrocket to all-time high

New coronavirus outbreaks in childcare and youth programs have never been higher than now.

According to the most recent state outbreak reporting data, officials found 24 new COVID-19 outbreaks in childcare settings, which is up from 8 outbreaks the week before.

On January 11, officials reported the fewest number of new COVID-19 outbreaks in childcare settings with 2 outbreaks.

New COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 school settings are up by 20 new outbreaks from the week before with 47 new outbreaks.

That’s 10 outbreaks shy of the highest number of new outbreaks recorded in K-12 School settings.https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/JTj0z/1/#?secret=XK8mQGAsIN

Where are the school outbreaks happening?

In the Mid-Michigan area, one of the outbreaks was identified at Union Street Center in Eaton Rapids where 2 cases were found among both students and staff.

In Jackson County, Western High School and Lumen Christi High School recorded 3 and 12 new cases respectively among students.

In Shiawassee County, New Lothrop High School recorded 4 new COVID-19 cases among students.

Outside of Mid-Michigan, counties with the most number of new outbreaks included 6 new outbreaks found in Wayne County schools, 6 outbreaks in Oakland County schools and 6 in Macomb County Schools.

To see which schools documented new COVID-19 outbreaks in the past week, see this Michigan.gov School-related outbreak reporting website.

Michigan identifies first case of South African variant of COVID-19 in Jackson child

The first Michigan case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.351 was identified in a male child living in Jackson County by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Bureau of Laboratories on Monday.

According to state officials, they’re now working to determine how the child contracted the South African variant of the virus, experts say.

B.1.351 shares some mutations with B.1.1.7. Cases caused by this variant were reported in the United States at the end of January 2021. B.1.351 is believed to be more contagious, but there has been no indication that it affects the clinical outcomes or disease severity compared to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that has been circulating across the United States for months.