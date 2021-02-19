Michigan adds almost 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, up from yesterday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan today added 1,193 new coronavirus cases with 23 deaths attributed to the virus.

Yesterday’s case total was 888 with 85 deaths, of the deaths reported yesterday, 72 were identified in a vital records review.

VIDEO: Health department encourages residents to register for COVID-19 vaccine with multiple providers

People who are currently eligible for the vaccine but waiting for an appointment are encouraged to register with these providers in addition to Rite Aid and Meijer, which are likely to begin offering the vaccine more broadly in the area soon.

In addition to the Ingham County Health Department (ICHD), both Sparrow Health System and McLaren Greater Lansing are vaccinating Ingham County residents against COVID-19.

Roughly 70,000 people are currently registered for the vaccine with ICHD, but only 2,000-3,000 new patients (people receiving their first of the two-dose series) are able to get vaccinated through ICHD each week due to supply.

Pair of Canadian researchers urge governments to hold off on second Pfizer dose

A pair of researchers from Canada are urging governments to hold off on the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

CTV News reports Danuta Skowronski and Gaston De Serres said data shows one shot is more than 92% effective, so a second dose doesn’t add much benefit.

They reported their findings in a letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine Wednesday. Their findings are based on an analysis of documents Pfizer submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Moderna vaccine’s first-dose efficacy is similar, shown to be 92.1%, according to the letter.