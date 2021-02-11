Michigan adds almost 1,300 new COVID-19 cases

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan today added 1284 new COVID-19 cases and 75 additional deaths due to COVID-19.

*The deaths announced today includes 55 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus as long as they meet prescribed criteria, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

In the updated guidance on its website, the CDC said quarantining is not necessary for fully vaccinated people within three months of having received their last dose as long as they do not develop any symptoms.

Fully vaccinated means that at least two weeks have passed since a person received the second dose of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine.

If you’re looking to get a COVID-19 test at a local pharmacy, you now have more options as Rite Aid today announced it is expanding its COVID-19 testing to all remaining drive-through locations.

The expansion is part of a partnership with the health and human services department.

Some of the new sites based around southeast Michigan will open tomorrow, February 12.

You can see the full list of drive-thru locations here.

Approximately 350,000 Michigan families will continue to have access to additional food assistance benefits during February as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today.

Michigan previously approved the additional food assistance beginning in March 2020 – and now that is being extended for February 2021 with approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.

