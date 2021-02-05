Michigan adds almost 1,400 new COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 1379 new cases and 19 deaths due to COVID-19.

Today, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, unveiled multiple strategies Michigan is taking to vaccinate Michiganders.

Some of the strategies include getting more people vaccinated, building a robust network to make travel to vaccination sites easier, promoting efficiency in vaccine delivery and empowering people with information to gain the confidence to get the coronavirus vaccine.









Dr. Khaldun discussed the role equity plays in COVID–19 vaccine distribution, stating that it’s important people don’t have to travel a long distance to get a vaccine.

She said Michigan can utilize its exsiting, non-traditional spaces like casinos or barber shops as dedicated vaccination sites.

Dr. Khaldun added that even if the state is unable to get vaccines to those places, it’s important that health officials engage with people and bring them to where they need to be.

On Thursday, the state’s chief medical executive announced Michigan’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is now at its lowest point since Oct. 2020 — 4.9%.

The average number of cases per million across the state has dropped to 159 cases per million and has been dropping over the course of the past 24 days.

Three regions, including the Detroit, Traverse City and Upper Peninsula are now at less than 150 cases per million.