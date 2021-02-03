Michigan adds almost 1,400 new COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan today added 1,383 new cases and 32 deaths due to COVID-19.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, Michigan has fully vaccinated 2.14% of its population. That’s about 1 million doses that have already been administered. And the state has a long way to go.

Looking at ICU beds

As of midnight Tuesday, Sparrow had distributed or allocated 33,968 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 99 percent of what the health system has received.

Sparrow will schedule clinics based on the weekly allotment we receive. The Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services Site is located at 3131 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing.

Those who fit the criteria (as defined by the state of Michigan) can get more information at www.Sparrow.org/Vaccine. Besides older adults, the 1B group includes frontline essential workers, such as law enforcement, firefighters, shelter workers, teachers and child care workers. Vaccines are by appointment only.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is partnering with Wayne State University (WSU) and Wayne Health (WH) to provide mobile COVID-19 testing.

The partnership comes in an effort to reach more Michiganders in need of COVID-19 testing and other public health services. The state health department is also seeking to expand this program to Flint, Lansing, Grand Rapids and Muskegon.

This new program allows three mobile units to move between sites and serve communities at the highest risk. Locations are chosen in part to help address racial and ethnic disparities that had existed prior to the pandemic and were exacerbated by the virus – a focus of the Racial Disparities Task Force.

About 45 Michigan babies who contracted MIS-C have been admitted to the intensive care unit.

That’s according to data that was last updated on the third Thursday of January 2021. In Michigan, 67 babies total have contracted the condition that causes malfunctioning organs since the beginning of the pandemic.

What is MIS-C?

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) is a condition in children and adolescents under 21 years of age where multiple organ systems become inflamed or dysfunctional which occurs in association with illness.

Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal (gut) pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired. We do not yet know what causes MIS-C. However, many children with MIS-C were infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19.

Health care providers and local health departments are asked to maintain a high degree of suspicion for MIS-C in pediatric and adolescent patients presenting with symptoms similar to Kawasaki Disease or ill individuals who have been previously exposed to COVID-19 with signs and symptoms. Patients have presented with persistent fever*, hypotension, multiorgan (cardiac, gastrointestinal, renal, hematologic, dermatologic, and neurologic) involvement, and elevated inflammatory markers. Respiratory symptoms have been present in some, but are not a common finding.

*Persistent fever is a measured fever of 100.4°F (38.0°C) or greater for at least 24 hours, or report of subjective fever lasting at least 24 hours.