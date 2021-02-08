Michigan adds almost 1,800 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported 1769 new cases and 11 deaths due to COVID-19 from over the weekend.

As of February 6, 88% of COVID-19 cases in Michigan had been reported as recovered. That’s 498,495 out of the state’s 567,648 reported cases on Feb. 6.

Last week, Governor Whitmer announced indoor contact sports can resume starting today.

Now, high school athletes and coaches across the state will once again get to practice and ultimately play.

Among the sports now allowed to resume, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is letting Basketball, Wrestling, and Hockey start.

During this time, all participants must wear a mask. If they are able to do that, they must be regularly tested for covid-19.

When not actively engaged on the court, athletes need to maintain a distance of six feet.

The Barry Eaton County Health Department today confirmed individual with the B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Eaton County as of Sunday.

At this time, further details about this individual are unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

At this time, Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) is urging individuals to continue to take precautions against COVID-19, especially as new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 become more prevalent.

Meijer is preparing to launch a series of vaccine clinics this week at stores throughout the State of Michigan with plans to administer up to 25,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of the week.

The vaccines will be administered to Michiganders 65 years and older who have pre-registered through the company’s vaccine registration process.

“We are very proud of the role our stores and pharmacies continue to play in this massive effort to vaccinate people against COVID-19,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “As a pharmacy partner to both the State of Michigan and the federal government, we have been able to receive vaccines and quickly administer doses to thousands of people in our communities, usually within 72 hours.”