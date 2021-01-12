Michigan adds almost 2,000 more COVID-19 cases today

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported 1,994 new cases and 100 additional deaths due to the coronavirus.

Today’s death toll includes 50 deaths from a vital records review of death certificates.

The state’s daily COVID-19 report is down from previous days when more than 4,000 cases were reported in a single day.

In addition, today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services approved Gov. Whitmer and seven other governors’ request to distribute the vaccines that are being withheld from the Trump administration.

HHS also announced that they will follow Michigan’s lead, recommending that states open up vaccinations to Americans age 65 and up, a move that Governor Whitmer announced last week.

“Michigan and states across the country remain ready to get more shots in arms, which is why the Trump Administration’s decision to grant our request and release millions of doses of the vaccine is so crucial,” said Governor Whitmer.

COVID-19 update from the nation:

America has reported its deadliest week yet in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. More than 22,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 just last week — setting the record for the second week in a row. California is the nation’s hot spot.

In Los Angeles, COVID deaths have risen 1,125% in the last two months, according to county health officials.

Dr. Brad Spellberg of the L.A. County-USC Medical Center — the region’s largest hospital — said the state is getting crushed.

“We have not seen that post-December surge. If we do, the entire Southern California health care system will fall apart,” he said. “This is what happens when people don’t do what public health tells them to do. The system collapses.”

California is already seeing a soaring death toll: now 30,000 since last spring, according to the state’s department of health. It is expected to more than double to 70,000 by the first of April.

This all comes as the race continues to get Americans vaccinated.

State fairgrounds and stadiums are turning into mega-vaccination sites. There were long lines in South Florida, while one vaccination center near San Diego’s Petco Park opened Monday.