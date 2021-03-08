Michigan adds almost 2,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan added 1960 COVID-19 cases over the weekend with four additional deaths.

Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 980 per day.

On Saturday, health officials reported 549,881 cases had recovered from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. That’s about 92% of the total reported COVID-19 cases that are recovered.

McLaren Health Plan will extend its coverage with no cost to members for COVID-19 related services through September 30 this year.

Those costs include receiving the vaccine, virtual visits, testing and treatment.

“It’s important for our members to get the care they need. Their health and safety remain our top priority,” said Nancy Jenkins, president and CEO of McLaren Health Plan in a press release.

Staff at the health plan has been contacting members to help them register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and to schedule preventive care services such as mammograms, well-visits and cancer screenings that may have been delayed due to the pandemic.

