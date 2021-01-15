Michigan adds almost 2,600 new COVID-19 cases today

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today announced 2,598 new cases and 29 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

The case total is now: 533,602 with 13,701 total deaths.

As of midnight Thursday, Sparrow had distributed 10,514 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has allocated 98 percent of its supply, making it among the leaders in Michigan.

Sparrow began administering the vaccination this week to members of the public in the 1B group (70 and older, per the recommendation of the Ingham County Health Department) and to essential workers.

This week’s distribution is by-invitation-only in limited numbers. A wider public distribution will begin next week. Sparrow hopes to announce our plans for public vaccines as early as Monday.

If you’re someone who lost their job in the COVID-19 pandemic, you have the opportunity to apply for grant funding.

In December, the Michigan Legislature and Governor Whitmer passed bipartisan COVID relief legislation that included $45 million for employee grants.

Workers who lost jobs or wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related state health orders may receive up to $1,650 in grant funding.

The grant application opens this Friday, January 15 at 9:00 AM and closes at 5:00 PM on Monday, Jan. 25. For more information and to apply, visit https://www.mrlaef.org/money