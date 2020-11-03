Michigan adds another 3,100 cases as cases continue to climb

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan added 3,106 cases as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Great Lakes State.

The state health department also report 43 additional deaths, and 17 of those were identified in a vital records review.

The state death toll is 7,400 and the case total is 187,995.

Today, the Washtenaw County Health Department lifted its two-week public health emergency stay-in-place order for University of Michigan undergraduate students. The university has documented 2,080 positive cases of COVID-19 since March 8 and tested 59,931 people, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The state health department shows that 1,019 cases were documented in the last 28 days at the University of Michigan among both staff and students.

The dashboard data may fluctuate and applies only to the Ann Arbor campus. Data is refreshed daily as it becomes available from the state, county, and other verifiable data sources. Additional information about the data can be found on here.

On November 1, the average testing positivity rate was at 3.8%, nearly four times what it was the week before.

In comparison, MSU’s average testing positivity rate as of November 2 was 2.27%, which was almost half of what it was the week before.

MSU has tested 5,473 people and reported 508 cases since July 27.

The state health department reported 1,709 cases documented in relation to MSU off-campus gatherings both among staff and students since Sept. 14.

Ingham County Health Department found 1,785 positive cases among MSU students and employees since July 27, bringing the total number of MSU-affiliated cases to 2,293 cases.