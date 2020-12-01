Michigan adds another 5,700 COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues its second wave into the colder months, Michigan today added 5,793 new cases and 190 deaths due to COVID-19.

Of the 190 deaths, 30 were identified in a vital records review.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, a chief medical executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said today the case rate has been on the decline for the past week with 608 cases per million people.

All regions are seeing a decrease in coronavirus cases but all regions show more than 500 cases per million except for the Traverse City region.

The test positivity rate has aso been declining in the past seven days from 14% to 13%.

“It is still obviosuly much higher than where we want it to be,” Dr. Khaldun said. Back in the summer, the positivity rate was 5%.

“This is not the time to ease up, we must collectively strengthen our resolve to take care of each other, wear our masks, social distance and wash our hands.”

In a press conference today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer called on Michigan lawmakers to pass bipartisan legislation including a $100 million COVID-19 relief bill.

Whitmer added that Michigan’s benefits rank in the bottom one-third in the country, highlighting the need for greater unemployment benefits.

“This virus does not care if you are rich or poor, young or old, a Biden Democrat or a Trump Republican,” Gov. Whitmer said. “This policy would greatly improve compliance and help our law enforcement,” she said.

“Too many people traveled for Thanksgiving and we will see our numbers rise because of it,” Governor Whitmer said. “The next two months are going to be hard.”