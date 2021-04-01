5 Michigan metro areas have most COVID-19 cases per capita in the U.S.

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan added 6,036 new coronavirus cases today with 49 deaths.

Thirty three of the 49 deaths were identified in a vital records review.

Michigan has more recent cases per capita than any other state. The New York Times reported the nation’s top five metro areas in recent cases per capita are all in Michigan: Jackson, Detroit, Flint, Lansing and Monroe.

Michigan's 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases, 5,061, has grown 6-fold over nearly 6 weeks. Both the case rate & statewide hospitalization totals are roughly where they were about a week before Gov. Whitmer announced restrictions in mid-November. — David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) April 1, 2021

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services today confirmed a case of the P.1 or Brazil variant in a Bay County resident.

The case was reported by commercial lab Quest, and MDHHS was notified March 31.

“We are concerned about the discovery of another variant in Michigan,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director in a press release. “It is now even more important that Michiganders continue to do what works to slow the spread of the virus by wearing their masks properly, socially distancing, avoiding crowds, washing their hands often and making a plan to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine once it is their turn. We all have a personal responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19 and end this pandemic as quickly as possible.”

The P.1 variant was first identified in travelers from Brazil during routine airport screening in Tokyo, Japan in early January.

This variant has been associated with increased transmissibility and there are concerns it might affect both vaccine-induced and natural immunity.

As of March 31, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported 172 confirmed P.1 cases from 22 states. As of March 31, Michigan has also identified 1,468 cases of B.1.1.7 variant infections in 51 Michigan jurisdictions and seven cases of B.1.135 variant infections in six Michigan jurisdictions.

Sports update

he Michigan softball team’s first home game is getting postponed due to the pandemic.

MSU and U-M were slated to play Friday in Ann Arbor and two more games before Sunday’s series finale in East Lansing.

Michigan ranks no.23 (13-3) and has a seven game streak.

The Spartans rank 10th (6-10) and won their past three games.