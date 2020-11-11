Michigan adds another 6,000+ COVID-19 cases today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported 6,008 cases and 42 additional deaths due to the coronavirus.

That brings the state’s covid-19 total to 229,285 cases.

Based on state health department data, deaths are still fewer than at the beginning at the pandemic, but cases are at an all-time high, as we’ve seen in the past couple of weeks with record-breaking single-day case numbers.

Looking at recovery numbers, 56% of cases or 128,981 cases have been recovered. Compared with the summer months of June, July and August, which reported recovery rates between 67-80 percent recovered, the recovery rate has dropped at least 12 percentage points since then.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services defines recovered as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The number of persons recovered on November 6, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to October 7, 2020.

If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered.

Breaking down cases by age group, 20-29 year-olds are contracting the virus at higher rates than any other age group, and even twice the rate that 70-79-year-olds are testing positive for COVID-19.

Looking at cases per million by age group, 20-29-year-olds are now testing at a marginally higher rate than the 80+ year-old group.