Michigan adds another 7,400 COVID-19 cases today

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported 7,458 new cases with an additional 79 deaths.

Of the 79 deaths reported today, 24 deaths were identified in a review of vital records certificates.

As coronavirus cases surge across the nation and states like Oregon, California, New Mexico, and even Iowa, whose governor once opposed a statewide mask mandate, are moving to impose harsher restrictions on activities in the state. And some people and business organizations are now taking legal action.

Today, the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association announced they have filed a lawsuit against Robert Gordon, the Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The MRLA is seeking injunctive relief from the Nov. 15 order that puts new restrictions on bars and restaurants, including prohibiting indoor-seating.

Many small businesses during the pandemic have had to close for one reason or another, either temporarily or permanently. And restaurant owners have been hit hard.

Mid-Michigan area closings

Additional restrictions and closings in the local area include the city of East Lansing and Delhi Township today.

The city of East Lansing will close down a number of their offices and facilities to the public in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and the latest restrictions by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

All non-essential services will be available remotely, while all essential services (police, fire, EMS, curbside trash/recycling services, water services, wastewater management and court services) will remain available.

The buildings closing include East Lansing City Hall, the East Lansing Department of Public Works (DPW), East Lansing Prime Time and the East Lansing 54B District Court.

Delhi Township officials today announced the closure of all township buildings and facilities to the public effective Wednesday, Nov. 18, due to a growing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across Michigan. The closures will last through Wednesday, Dec. 23.

“To minimize potential exposure of our staff and residents to COVID-19, we have decided to close all Township buildings and facilities to the public starting Wednesday, Nov. 18,” said Tracy Miller, Delhi Township Manager. “Closing the offices to the public, but remaining open to provide service, will help us comply with the requirements of the Emergency Order and protect the health of our employees and the community in the weeks ahead.”

During the closure, the offices will remain staffed and all services will be available. However, business must be conducted via telephone, e-mail or video conference. Most staff members will work remotely. The buildings will be closed to the public. All essential services, including but not limited to fire and emergency services and wastewater management, will remain in operation.

National Update

And in national news, Pfizer announced Monday the launch of a coronavirus immunization pilot program involving four states to help with planning vaccine delivery and deployment.

Last week, Pfizer announced its vaccine candidate looks to be 90% effective.

The four states, which include Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico and Tennessee, were chosen for the U.S. COVID-19 Immunization Pilot Program because of their differences in size, population and immunization infrastructure.