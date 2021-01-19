Michigan adds fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases today

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan added 1,738 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths today.

If you’re wondering about a vaccine update, Governor Whitmer today provided some news for the Great Lakes State.

Michigan is ready to ramp up vaccination distribution, which Governor Whitmer says will get the state “back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Last month, Congress appropriated $90 million in additional resources for vaccine distribution in Michigan through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

The governor’s plan will use this federal funding to ramp up vaccine distribution in Michigan and bring us closer to our goal of 50,000 shots in arms per day.

This funding will help provide financial support to local health departments for vaccine administration costs, including staff augmentation, as well as provide equipment and supplies.

Michigan will also receive $575 million to expand COVID testing, tracing, and lab capacity in Michigan.

As part of the governor’s MI COVID Recovery Plan, the governor’s plan provides $225 million for three new programs from the MEDC: