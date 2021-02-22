Michigan adds more than 1,400 new COVID-19 over the weekend

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan added more than 1,400 new coronavirus cases over the weekend with three additional deaths due to COVID-19.

Michigan has distributed approximately 2.3 million vaccines across the state.

Based on the map below, the Metro-Detroit area has the highest percentage of vaccine distribution in the state followed by the surrounding Oakland, Macomb, Wayne and Washtenaw Counties.

On the west side of the state, Kent County has the highest percentage of vaccines distributed.

According to state health data, 91% of COVID-19 cases have recovered in the state, as of Saturday, Feb. 20.

As of midnight Sunday, Sparrow had distributed or allocated 48,192 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 99 percent of what Sparrow has received.

Appointments for the vaccine are currently very limited due to scarce supplies Sparrow is receiving from the government. Sparrow schedules clinics based on the weekly allotment we receive. The Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services Site is located at 3131 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing.

Those who fit the criteria (as defined by the state of Michigan) can get more information at www.Sparrow.org/Vaccine. Besides those 65 and over, the 1B group includes frontline essential workers, such as law enforcement, firefighters, shelter workers, teachers and child care workers. Vaccines are by appointment only.

On Sunday, 980 vaccines were given by Sparrow. In all, 65 percent of Sparrow caregivers have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 5,368 are fully vaccinated (both doses).