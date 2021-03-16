Michigan adds more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan today added 2048 new COVID-19 cases with 27 deaths.

The deaths announced today include 6 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See the cumulative data page for more information.

Grand Ledge Public Schools is reporting cases of the B.1.1.7. variant within the district, according to a letter obtained by 6 News from former Michigan Senator and Eaton County Sheriff Rick Jones.

In the letter, Sheriff Jones wrote:

Cases among GLPS students and staff are related to several school sports teams. As of 3/12, there are 47 cases linked to this outbreak. This includes 29 middle and high school students, coaches, and additional students and staff who were exposed to the initial cases. The additional cases are among close contacts of these individuals. Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) was notified of initial cases on 2/22 by GLPS and has been working in partnership with the district to conduct case investigation and contact tracing. The identification of the B.1.1.7. variant was reported to BEDHD on 3/11.

As a result of the new case report, Grand Ledge Public Schools is hosting a free COVID-19 testing event today and Wednesday.

Moderna is hoping its COVID-19 vaccine can help children.

On Tuesday, Moderna, the company behind one of the FDA-approved, two-dose COVID-19 vaccines, announced that participants have received their first dose in a new trial focused on children under the age of 12.

Moderna is calling this Phase 2/3 study the “KidCOVE” study of mRNA-1273, the company’s vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

The study will look at the safety, tolerability, effectiveness and possible reactions of two doses of mRNA-1273 given 28 days apart.

Moderna plans to enroll about 6,750 children between the ages of 6 months and 12 years across the U.S. and Canada.

In the first part of this study, Moderna is working with participants between the ages of 2 years to less than 12 years. Each child may receive one of two dose levels. Each participant ages 6 months to less than 2 years may receive one of three dose levels, include the two tested with older ages as well as one that is a lower dosage.

Moderna will continue following participants through 12 months after the second vaccination.