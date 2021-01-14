Michigan adds more than 2,600 new COVID-19 cases

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported 2,698 new cases and 139 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

Of the 139 deaths, 107 were identified from a vital records review.

Here are some of the top COVID-19 related stories you need to know today.

Biden team prepares push for new COVID relief bill expected to cost trillions

President-elect Joe Biden’s coronavirus economic relief package is expected to cost trillions, and on Tuesday, transition officials briefed Democratic congressional staff about his priorities for the massive stimulus bill, two people familiar with the plans told CBS News. https://f38ae348028a8b1e7a09fda470672453.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-37/html/container.html

Elements of the package considered by Mr. Biden to be “critical” include $2,000 stimulus payments for Americans, more money for cities and states to boost their response to COVID-19 and to improve vaccine distribution and provide more funding for schools.

Mr. Biden also wants to see another extension and increase of enhanced unemployment insurance payments, which were extended last month and are currently slated to last until mid-March.

Technology and COVID-19

If you own a smartwatch, there could be some good news for you, that is in terms of knowing the onset of COVID-19 earlier than you might know otherwise, according to researchers at Mount Sinai.

Smartwatches and other wearable devices that continuously measure users’ heart rates, skin temperature and other physiological markers can help spot coronavirus infections days before an individual is diagnosed.

Devices like the Apple Watch, Garmin and Fitbit watches can predict whether an individual is positive for COVID-19 even before they are symptomatic or the virus is detectable by tests, according to studies from leading medical and academic institutions, including Mount Sinai Health System in New York and Stanford University in California. Experts say wearable technology could play a vital role in stemming the pandemic and other communicable diseases.



Post-COVID lungs worse than the worst smokers’ lungs, surgeon says

A Texas trauma surgeon says it’s rare that X-rays from any of her COVID-19 patients come back without dense scarring. Dr. Brittany Bankhead-Kendall tweeted, “Post-COVID lungs look worse than any type of terrible smoker’s lung we’ve ever seen. And they collapse. And they clot off. And the shortness of breath lingers on… & on… & on.”

“Everyone’s just so worried about the mortality thing and that’s terrible and it’s awful,” she told CBS Dallas-Fort Worth. “But man, for all the survivors and the people who have tested positive this is — it’s going to be a problem.”