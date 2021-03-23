Michigan adds more than 3,500 COVID-19 cases

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan today added 3,579 new cases and 16 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state.

Eight of the 16 new deaths were identified in a vital records review of death certificates.

The report comes amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

Jackson County reports most new COVID-19 outbreaks in Mid-Michigan schools

New coronavirus outbreaks in schools are at an all-time high, according to new data released by the state health department Monday.

Among Mid-Michigan counties reporting new coronavirus outbreaks, Jackson County reported the most new outbreaks last week with five new outbreaks out of a total nine reported in Mid-Michigan.

The new case report comes amid a new provision that takes effect statewide today, Monday, March 22, which states that hundreds of Michigan school districts have to offer at least 20 hours a week of in-person instruction to receive their entire $450 minimum per-student increase in pandemic funding.

It affects 206, or 38%, of 537 traditional K-12 districts – those with higher numbers or percentages of children from middle-class and wealthy families.

Nine of the total 63 outbreaks were found in Mid-Michigan schools.

Those schools include:

Bath High School in Clinton County – 9 cases among students and staff

Bellevue Elementary in Eaton County- 6 cases among staff and students

Jonesville High School in Hillsdale County – 3 cases among students

Mason High School in Ingham County – 4 cases among students

Jackson County schools reported the most new COVID-19 cases in Mid-Michigan.

Northeast Elem. School – 8 cases among staff and students

Horton Hanover Elem. School – 3 cases among students

Lyle Torrent – 3 cases among students

Columbia Central High School – 3 cases among students and staff

Jackson Public High School – 2 cases among staff and students.

Okemos High School confirms COVID-19 positive student

Okemos High School principal Christine Sermak said on Facebook that one student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to confidentiality, the student’s name cannot be shared.

People who were in close contact with the positive student have been contacted.

One middle school student within Eaton Rapids Public Schools is quarantining after positive COVID test

One middle school student within Eaton Rapids Public Schools is quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19, according to Eaton Rapids Public Schools Superintendent William DeFrance.

Following the guidance provided by the health department, the individuals determined to have been in “close contact” with the infected individual have been identified and placed in quarantine for 10 days from the date of their potential contact or exposure.

If you have not been contacted directly by representatives of the Barry-Eaton District Health Department or administrative representatives of the Eaton Rapids Public Schools, your student has not been determined to be a close contact to an infected individual and may continue to attend school as normally scheduled.