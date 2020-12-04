Michigan adds more than 8,600 new daily COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials report 8,689 COVID-19 cases in Michigan with 81 additional deaths today.

The COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Michigan on December 15, but that does not mean the general public can get in line and the governor is hinting that it is “sadly possible” that current restrictions will remain in place beyond the current expiration date of December 8.

The good news is the state expects to have shipments of the COVID vaccine on hand soon but the distribution won’t begin for the general public until the spring.

“We expect it to be available by December 15, this is really exciting,” Dr. Khaldun said.

“We know that we will not provide the vaccine in Michigan unless the science is clear and it is safe and effective.”

With over 373,000 cases statewide the numbers are still not good.

As the restrictions on indoor dining and businesses continue during this second wave of COVID-19, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) issued citations to nine businesses with serious violations for failing to protect workers and take safety precautions.

The businesses were issued “general duty” citations.

Under the general duty clause, an employer has to provide a workplace that is free from recognized hazards that are causing, or are likely to cause, death or serious physical harm to the employee.

The general duty citation can carry a fine up to $7,000. Some of the issues sighted were a lack of health screenings, face coverings, employee training, cleaning measures and overall preparedness plans.

The list of businesses cited can be found here.