Michigan adds nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported 1476 new cases and 79 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

The deaths announced today includes 44 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

As of midnight Monday, Sparrow had distributed 22,253 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine after beginning administration of the vaccine last week to members of the public in the 1B group (70 and older, per the recommendation of the Ingham County Health Department) and to essential workers.

On Monday, 1,336 vaccines were given at Sparrow. In all, 62 percent of Sparrow caregivers have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,521 are fully vaccinated (both doses)

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Jan. 23 learned about another case of the B.1.17 variant.

It was detected in a Wayne County resident and among people associated with the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. This is the 6th case of the variant in Michigan. The other five cases are in Washtenaw county, as of Jan. 23.

MDHHS identified a variant case in an adult male who lives in Wayne County through a specimen sent to the department’s Bureau of Laboratories. The laboratory also detected the variant in specimens from two adult females associated with the U-M, which previously had three B.1.1.7 cases identified.

B.1.1.7. is believed to be more contagious, but there has been no indication that it affects the clinical outcomes or disease severity compared to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that has been circulating across the United States for months.

Here’s what you need to know about the new variant.

“Because this variant is more contagious, we have been expecting more B.1.1.7 cases following Michigan’s first case being identified on Saturday,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS.

Some of the potential consequences of emerging variants are the following:

Ability to spread more quickly in people. There is already evidence that one mutation, D614G, confers increased ability to spread more quickly than the wild-type [2] SARS-CoV-2. In the lab, 614G variants propagate more quickly in human respiratory epithelial cells, outcompeting 614D viruses. There also is epidemiologic evidence that the 614G variant spreads more quickly than viruses without the mutation.

There is already evidence that one mutation, D614G, confers increased ability to spread more quickly than the wild-type SARS-CoV-2. In the lab, 614G variants propagate more quickly in human respiratory epithelial cells, outcompeting 614D viruses. There also is epidemiologic evidence that the 614G variant spreads more quickly than viruses without the mutation. Ability to cause either milder or more severe disease in people. There is no evidence that these recently identified SARS-CoV-2 variants cause more severe disease than earlier ones.

There is no evidence that these recently identified SARS-CoV-2 variants cause more severe disease than earlier ones. Ability to evade detection by specific diagnostic tests. Most commercial polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have multiple targets to detect the virus, such that even if a mutation impacts one of the targets, the other PCR targets will still work.

Most commercial polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have multiple targets to detect the virus, such that even if a mutation impacts one of the targets, the other PCR targets will still work. Decreased susceptibility to therapeutic agents such as monoclonal antibodies.

Ability to evade natural or vaccine-induced immunity. Both vaccination against and natural infection with SARS-CoV-2 produce a “polyclonal” response that targets several parts of the spike protein. The virus would likely need to accumulate multiple mutations in the spike protein to evade immunity induced by vaccines or by natural infection.

The higher rate of transmission could increase the number of people who need to be hospitalized or who lose their lives to COVID-19 should the new variant begin circulating widely in Michigan. it is possible that there are more B.1.1.7 cases in Michigan that have not been identified.

“We are watching this situation as closely as possible,” says Juan Luis Marquez, MD, MPH, medical director with Washtenaw County Health Department.

The health departments are working closely with U-M on strategies to prevent spread of the virus.

Based on available evidence, current tests and vaccines for COVID-19 also work against this new variant. Protective actions that prevent the spread of COVID-19 will also prevent the spread of the new variant, B.1.1.7. Michiganders should:

· Get vaccinated for COVID-19.

· Wear a mask around others.

· Stay 6 feet apart from others.

· Wash hands often.

· Ventilate indoor spaces.

Whole genome sequencing allows scientists to examine the genetic material of pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2. Over the past 10 months, laboratories across Michigan have been submitting samples to the state public health laboratory for surveillance to help monitor the emergence of any variants of concern. MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories prioritizes additional specimens for whole genome sequencing when there is increased concern for a new variant of the virus, such as in people with a travel history to places where the variant is known to be circulating.