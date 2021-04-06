Michigan adds nearly 5K new cases of COVID-19, 58 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Tuesday, Michigan health officials reported 4,964 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths related to the virus. The state says 16 of the deaths reported were found as part of a vital records search.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 707,463 and 16,297 deaths.

The numbers come as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has given Michigan $90 million to help expand programs that distribute COVID-19 vaccines and to make the vaccine easier to get for those who have been most hurt by the virus.

The money is part of $3 billion in funding that CDC has given out to help bolster vaccine distribution. The funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic. This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake.”

NATIONALLY

As the nation is injected with hope during the vaccine rollout, the Center for Disease Control has brought another piece of good news when it comes to the coronavirus.

While previous guidelines had encouraged fully disinfecting high-touch areas in your home, the CDC now says that cleaning areas with soap is enough to reduce the risk of surface transmission. The information came Monday during a briefing of White House COVID task force.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, “In most situations, regular cleaning of surfaces with soap and detergent, not necessarily disinfecting those surfaces is enough to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread.”



The CDC does still recommend disinfecting your home if someone is sick, or if someone who is positive for COVID-19 has been inside within 24 hours.