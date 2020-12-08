Michigan adds nearly 6,000 more COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan adds almost 6,000 more coronavirus cases today with 191 deaths.

Of the 191 deaths, 79 were identified in a vital records review.

The state coronavirus toll is 410,295 and the death toll is 10,138.

As cases continue to rise in the Great Lakes State, more events, like sports games are getting sidelined.

The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced Tuesday (Dec. 8) that an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and student-athletes in quarantine over the past week will result in the cancellation of Saturday’s scheduled game at Ohio State. This decision was made after conversations with medical experts, health department officials and university administration.

On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a 12-day extension of the virus restrictions.

Whitmer said the health systems in the state recommended an extension of the order.

“We cannot risk overwhelming our hospitals further and that’s why our hospital systems implored the Department of Health and Human Services to extend the pause. And so we are going to give it 12 more days,” Whitmer said.

The 12 additional days will give the state time to see the effects of travel over Thanksgiving and to make a decision based off of those numbers, Whitmer said.

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox released the following statement about Whitmer’s extension of her administration’s COVID-19 restrictions.

“Michigan businesses and families cannot withstand another shutdown, and I am calling on Governor Whitmer to reverse course and allow Michiganders the freedom to work, go to school, and be with their families during this holiday season. Instead of asking for $400 million dollars in aid, Whitmer should be removing the restrictions she imposed, that are causing the need for aid in the first place,” Cox said.

As the year comes to an end, a vaccine is on the horizon.

Documents released by U.S. regulators Tuesday confirmed that Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine was strongly protective against COVID-19 — offering the world’s first detailed look at the evidence behind the shots.

The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis online even as across the Atlantic, Britain on Tuesday began vaccinating its oldest citizens with the Pfizer-BioNTech shots.

But the U.S. judges experimental vaccines in a unique way: On Thursday, the FDA will convene what’s essentially a science court that will debate — in public and live-streamed — just how strong the data backing the shots really is.