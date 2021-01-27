Michigan adds new 1600+ COVID-19 cases

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported 1681 new cases and six deaths due to COVID-19 in MIchigan.

The Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) will begin offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments to younger seniors, people age 65-69, starting on Friday, January 29 but cautions that vaccine demand continues to exceed supply.

Since vaccination began in late December, ICHD has vaccinated 5,400 healthcare workers (priority group 1A), 1,800 first responders, teachers and childcare workers (priority group 1B), and 2,200 people age 70 and up. ICHD estimates there are 83,000 people in Ingham County currently eligible for the vaccine, but due to supply, ICHD is only able to vaccinate approximately 2,000 new people each week.

“This is good news for younger seniors and aligns ICHD with other health departments and providers across the state,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail.

You may have seen signs on Walgreens doors indicating its pharmacies don’t yet have the COVID-19 vaccine available. But get ready, because it could be soon.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is on the way,” Walgreens said in a statement posted on its website.

However, you won’t be able to just walk in and receive it. There will be a process in place for you to get your vaccine injection.

Walgreens, with more than 9,000 pharmacies, is offering in-store coronavirus vaccinations at some locations, but you have to set up an account online and be pre-screened.

The company said it’s following state and local eligibility requirements, which vary by state.