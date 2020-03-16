Michigan announces 54th positive COVID-19 case, officials announce a new way to report cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials have found one more positive case of COVID-19 in Macomb County, bringing the state total to 54.
As of tomorrow, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will begin reporting cases and deaths by county, age range, and gender.
“It is important to provide the public with accurate data regarding this outbreak,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “As the number of people tested has drastically increased in recent days, our team has transitioned the way it prioritizes and reports testing.”
A daily web update at 2 p.m. will include all information reported through midnight of the previous day.
Health care providers, local health departments or others may publicly announce cases or deaths before they are included in the statewide count.
MDHHS will no longer report numbers including under investigation, pending tests, or being actively monitored.