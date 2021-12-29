Michigan averaging 12,929 COVID cases per day, highest since pandemic began

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The State of Michigan has hit a new high in recorded daily COVID-19 cases.

Over the last two days, Michigan has confirmed 25,858 new cases of COVID-19 for an average of 12,929 cases per day.

The state also recorded 338 deaths from COVID-19, 232 of those came from a vital records review.

This comes as the Center for Disease Control has lowered their recommended quarantine time if you do test positive from 10 days to five.

The decision also was driven by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, propelled by the omicron variant.

Early research suggests omicron may cause milder illnesses than earlier versions of the coronavirus. But the sheer number of people becoming infected — and therefore having to isolate or quarantine — threatens to crush the ability of hospitals, airlines and other businesses to stay open, experts say.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the country is about to see a lot of omicron cases.

“Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact many are going to be asymptomatic,” she told The Associated Press on Monday. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.