LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Coronavirus cases are still going up for multiple counties in mid-Michigan, but not across the state.

In fact, cases across the state have gone down in the last week.

In the past seven days, Michigan has seen 14,678 COVID-19 cases and 160 deaths.

That’s an average of 2,097 cases per day.

As of Sept. 19, Ingham, Clinton and Eaton counties have a high transmission rate, while Jackson County is still in the low transmission tier.

In case you missed it, last week, a shipment of the new Pfizer COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster made its way to Sparrow Health System.

