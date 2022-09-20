If you test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, do you need to report it? (Photo: Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Coronavirus cases are going up for multiple counties in the mid-Michigan area, but not across the state.

In the past seven days, Michigan has seen 16,901 COVID-19 cases and 147 deaths.

That’s an average of 2,414 cases per day.

As of Sept. 15, Ingham, Clinton and Eaton counties have a high transmission rate, while Jackson County is still in the low transmission tier.

Around 68.1% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 1.9% away from its goal.