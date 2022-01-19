Michigan averaging 17K+ COVID cases per day since Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 86,009 new COVID-19 cases and 501 COVID-19 deaths since Saturday. The state’s new average number of cases confirmed per day is 17,202.

Of the deaths, 346 were identified in a vital records review.

Ingham county has seen 43,026 total cases with 600 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 17,941 total cases with 316 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 11,121 total cases with 164 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 28,958 total cases with 447 total deaths.

Approximately 64.4% of eligible Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 5.6% away from its goal. This number also includes children and teenagers who were previously ineligible for the vaccine.

While cases in Michigan are still high, the omicron variant may be slowing down nationally.

It’s been seven weeks since the omicron variant was first detected in the U.S., prompting an explosion in coronavirus cases and overwhelming many hospitals. As case counts start to plateau and drop off in parts of the country, have we already passed the peak of omicron?

The short answer is yes, said Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at the University of California. But with these types of things, the answer is never really short.

Evidence is showing the U.S. has likely seen its peak of new daily COVID-19 cases, Rutherford explained. Fewer people are testing positive, especially in Northeastern states where omicron first took hold. Wastewater samples out in California, which can show how much COVID-19 is circulating in a community broadly, have started to show signs of a downturn. An epidemiological model from the University of Washington already shows the country on a downslope when it comes to new infections.

But here’s the caveat (or one of several caveats, rather): “Readers need to realize, while it’s going down, we haven’t seen half the cases yet,” said Rutherford.

What does that mean? Picture the curve of COVID cases on a graph. First the line goes up. In the case of omicron, it shot straight up. That line has to come back down. Rutherford expects the curve to be symmetrical with omicron, he said. So even as the line comes down, the line still represents hundreds of thousands of new coronavirus cases every day for weeks.

While the omicron variant has proven less deadly than prior variants, especially for the vaccinated, more cases ultimately mean more hospitalizations and more deaths.