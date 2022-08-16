LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Coronavirus cases are fluctuating again, with higher cases and fewer deaths than in past weeks.

In the last week, Michigan has seen 23,165 COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths.

That’s an average of 3,309 cases per day.

How are mid-Michigan’s transmission levels?

As of August 16, Ingham, Jackson and Eaton counties have a low transmission rate.

Clinton County currently has a medium transmission rate.

Vaccine First-Dose Tracker

Around 67.7% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 2.3% away from its goal.