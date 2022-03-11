LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has confirmed new 1,819 COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths since Thursday.

Of the deaths, 38 were identified during a Vital Records Review.

The state’s average is now 910 new cases per day.

Ingham County has seen 52,798 total cases with 711 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 22,041 total cases with 369 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 13,611 total cases with 191 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 34,053 total cases with 513 total deaths.

66.4% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 3.6% of the way towards its goal.

Low numbers and current conditions of COVID-19 across the state mean that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is updating their COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine guidelines.

Courtesy: MDHHS

While the change also applies to those in school settings, guidance for health care, long-term care, corrections and other high-risk settings are to continue following existing guidance.

MDHHS’ guidelines for isolation and quarantine are as follows:

ISOLATION

Any individual who tests positive for COVID-19 and/or displays COVID-19 symptoms (without an alternate diagnosis or negative COVID-19 test) should isolate regardless of vaccination status: Isolate at home for the first five days (starting with the day after symptoms began or day after test was taken for those without symptoms); and If symptoms have improved or no symptoms developed, return to normal activities, while wearing a well-fitted mask, for the next five days to protect others.



Additionally…

If individual has a fever, stay home until fever free for a period of 24 hours without the use of fever reducing medications before returning to normal activities while wearing a well-fitted mask, until the 10-day period is complete.

OR

Isolate at home for 10 days if unwilling or unable to wear a mask.

NOTIFICATION OF CONTACTS

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should also notify those that they had contact with during the time they were contagious- starting two days before symptoms began, or testing positive with no symptoms.

Prioritize notifiying those who are personal/household contacts* and immunocompromised or high-risk individuals.

QUARANTINE

Quarantine guidance may change to respond to and control outbreaks within unique settings as needed.

MDHHS urges local leaders and individuals to work with local health departments for outbreak response and follow additional quarantine recommendations as situations dictate to maintain a safer environment for community members.

If an individual is exposed to someone who is positive for COVID-19 and:

Exposure is to a personal/household contact:

Conduct symptom monitoring for 10 days; and

Test at least one time if possible three to seven days after exposure and if symptoms develop; and

Wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days from the date of last exposure to protect others (home quarantine is an alternative for those who are unable or unwilling to mask); and

Avoid unmasked activities or activities with higher risk of exposing vulnerable individuals for 10 days from the date of last exposure

2. Exposure to other types of contact (community, social or work setting)

Conduct symptom monitoring for 10 days; and

Test if symptoms develop; and

Consider wearing a well-fitting mask around others for 10 days from the date of last exposure to protect others. At a minimum, wear a mask in settings with higher risk of exposing vulnerable individuals

MDHHS says that local isolation and quarantine guidance, policies or orders from local health departments, organizations or school districts must be followed.

Policies established by event organizers and businesses may be instituted to fit the specific needs of their customers and should be followed.