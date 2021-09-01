Michigan averaging about 2,250 COVID-19 cases over last two days

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan is averaging 2,247 cases of COVID-19 over the last two days for a total of 4,494.

There were also 90 new deaths from the virus, 36 of which came from a vital record review.

In Ingham County there have now been 23,948 cases of COVID-19 and 400 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Michigan as a whole is getting closer to hitting 1 million total cases, with 951,192 confirmed cases. The state has also seen 20,347 deaths as a result of the pandemic.

The state has seen a steady rise in cases over the last few months. The state hit a low of 94 confirmed cases on June 20. Now over the last two days, the state is averaging nearly 2,500 cases per day.

