Michigan averaging more than 5,000 cases per day over the last week

An AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is administered at the Ndirande Health Centre in Blantyre Malawi, Monday, March 29, 2021. Malawi is vaccinating health care workers, elderly and those with health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19, using the AstraZeneca doses that arrived early in March. (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) The state is now averaging more than 5,000 cases per day over the last week, for the first time since December 12th.



That’s approaching the state’s peak when it averaged more than 72,000 cases per day just before Thanksgiving.



Overall, the direction Michigan’s coronavirus numbers are going continues to be the worst in the nation with a seven-day positive test rate above 13 percent — it was just 10 point 1 percent one week ago.

The state is urging people to get vaccinated as soon as its available to them, in efforts to fight the spread.