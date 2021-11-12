Michigan averaging nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases per day since Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 15,878 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, averaging 7,939 per day.

The State also confirmed 83 new deaths, 43 of which were identified in a vital records review.

This is the highest average the State has seen since April.

Ingham County has seen 29,342 total cases and 458 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 12,305 total cases and 243 total deaths.

Jackson County ahs seen 20,517 total cases and 340 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 7,930 total cases and 114 total deaths.

Around 69.8% of eligible Michiganders 16+ have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state just 0.2% away from its goal.

The three-county metro Detroit area is again becoming a hot spot for transmissions, with one hospital system reporting nearly 400 COVID-19 patients, reports the Associated Press.

Mask-wearing in Michigan has declined to about 25% of people, according to a combination of surveys tracked by an influential modeling group at the University of Washington.

“Concern over COVID in general is pretty much gone, which is unfortunate,” said Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director at health departments in 20 central and northern Michigan counties. “I feel strange going into a store masked. I’m a minority. It’s very different. It’s just a really unusual atmosphere right now.”